Govt trying to maintain forex reserves at optimum level: Miftah

APP Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail said here on Wednesday that Pakistan has been trying to maintain an optimum level of foreign exchange reserves amid flood damages to ensure exchange-rate stability and control inflation.

During a meeting with a delegation of the Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan, led by its General Manager Ahmet Kursad Ertin, the minister said the current floods have been causing huge life losses and financial drainage.

According to a press statement issued by the finance ministry, he said the government was curtailing unnecessary imports.

He assured the delegation members that their outstanding issues would be resolved at earliest, keeping in view the permitted financial limit for imports. He also appreciated the growth and tax revenue generation of the company for the economy of Pakistan.

Earlier, the delegation members extended warm sentiments to the minister on successfully securing the IMF deal and appreciated business friendly policies of the government.

They briefed the minister about the operational nature of the Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan and shared their significant contribution in the overall GDP of the country.

It was also shared that Coca Cola Icecek Pakistan was planning to undertake new investment expansion plans due to greater potential offered by the Pakistani market. Further, they shared with the minister the issues related to imports of certain items.

