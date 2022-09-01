AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
264 people killed in flood-related incidents in KP: PDMA

Recorder Report Published 01 Sep, 2022 05:50am
PESHAWAR: At least 264 people, including 36 women and 106 children, were killed in rain- and flood-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from June 15 to August 29, 2022, said the office of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Wednesday.

According to the data, 327 people were injured during the same period and shifted to local hospitals for treatment by rescue workers. A total of 156 schools and other educational institutions were damaged in rains and flash floods in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the merged districts.

The calamity also badly hit the livestock sector as 9,411 cattle died in the province.

The worst-affected districts were Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Karak, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Kohistan where floods and rains inflicted losses on human lives, houses and standing crops.

DG PDMA, Sharif Hussain has said that the authority since July has released a fund amounting to Rs 850 million for the affected districts since July till date. Beside, providing tents, mattresses, edibles and other needed items, which were distributed on emergency basis among the affectees.

Since the first July, the authority has provided 8650 tents, 6850 waterproof canvases, 2800 blankets, 2500 plastic mates, 2550 kitchen sets and 2000 hygiene kits to the affected people. The relief and rescue activities in affected areas were still underway, the authority said.

DG PDMA said as soon as the emergency situation comes to an end, compensation of losses to the affected people would start. He said that 159 relief camps have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa out of which 77 were set up only in Nowshera district where affectees were being provided food and other necessary items. In D.I. Khan 25000 people have been accommodated in 11 relief camps where all basic needs of life were being provided to them. Similarly, 17 relief camps have been established in district Charsadda, seven camps in Dir Upper and two each camps in Malakand and Mansehra.

DG PDMA added that relief activities were in full swing in the flood affected areas and for the provision of relief to the people the provincial government was utilizing all available resources. He said that a multi-facet flood control rooms have been established with flood reporting mobile application to assess the situation.

