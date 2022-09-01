HBL launches Konnect Islamic Account

KARACHI: Konnect by HBL has launched Pakistan’s only branchless banking Islamic account, Konnect Islamic Account.

This Shariah-compliant account follows Konnect’s promise of ease and convenience and can be opened by using a CNIC and mobile number. Konnect Islamic Account offers all branchless banking transactions/services such as fund transfers, bill payments, corporate payments and much more.

A Konnect Islamic Account holder can also apply for Islamic debit card to access nationwide ATMs for cash withdrawal and POS transactions.

Konnect’s 45,000 + agents are equipped to open Konnect Islamic accounts.

