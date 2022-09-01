AGL 7.24 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.4%)
Southern parts of country may witness another monsoon spell: PMD

Published 01 Sep, 2022
LAHORE: Southern parts of the country may witness another monsoon spell ahead which would bring more rains, though not of high intensity, said the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

According to the sources, monsoon system would enter the country by the middle of September and is likely to bring normal to medium level rains in Southern parts, including south and central Punjab. They have apprehended above normal rains in Sindh and Balochistan in case a strong monsoon system got developed by then. However still, they added, the intensity of rains would not be as severe as both the provinces have witnessed back in July and August.

They said 80 percent of the monsoon rains have already occurred, particularly in Sindh and Balochistan and remaining 20 percent rains are likely to continue until the end of September or early October.

Meanwhile, some other sources from the PMD have termed heavy rains in the catchments areas of River Kabul and Swat as ‘mysterious’ one. They said most of the rain took place in the areas where no weather stations were ever installed because of the fact that those catchments areas rarely receive heavy rains like the present one. Therefore, they said, the PMD officials are terming them as mysterious rains, which had wreaked havoc in and around both the rivers and inundating localities around them.

According to the sources, the international donor agencies as well as World Bank are serious in installing some 300 auto weather stations at tehsil level throughout the country to gauge the real quantity of rain, floods and other climate changes for a strong planning to deal with them.

