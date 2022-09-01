LCCI inks MoUs with Hameed Latif Medical Centre and UCP Business School

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Wednesday inked two important Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with Hameed Latif Medical Centre and UCP Business School, University of Central Punjab, to facilitate its members.

LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir and Chief Operating Officer of Latif Hameed Medical Centre Maj. General Dr. Ziaullah Khan (retd) signed the MoU while the MoU between LCCI and UCPBS was signed by LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan and Officiating Dean Faculty of Management Sciences and Director UCPBS Prof. Shafique Ahmad Uqaili. LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq was also present on the occasion.

According to the MoU, Hameed Latif Medical Center (DHA Phase 5) will give 30 % discount on cash basis at standard rates on lab tests for LCCI Executive Members and staff according to the MoU. 20% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Physio therapy, 20% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Radiology tests and Emergency Cases, 10% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Life Department, 15% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Cosmetology, 8% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Pharmacy. (Excluded Milk Product) and Covid-19 PCR 10% discount on cash basis at standard rates on Lab Test will be given.

According to the MoU with UCPBS, it has been agreed that LCCI and UCPBS will engage in conducting joint seminars, workshops and awareness sessions in the areas of mutual interest. Both institutions will collaborate and undertake joint research projects with mutual consent.

LCCI and UCPBS will facilitate each other by sharing their respective research publications and information on international trade, government rules and regulations, WTO, International Quality Standards and other relevant information pertaining to economy and industry.

Speaking on the occasion, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that about the Memorandum of Understanding with Hameed Latif Medical Center, the LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir said that the objective of this initiative is ensure best healthcare facilities to the LCCI members. He said that the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry is not only playing a leading role for the promotion of trade and industry but is also quite active in the social sector.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan said that the MoU between Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry and UCP Business School, University of Central Punjab is a significant step to bring the institutions/academia and trade, industry together. He said that the economic challenges being faced by the country need tailor-made and workable solutions and this is only possible through strong academia and industry linkage.

The LCCI Vice President Haris Ateeq said that in the developed economies there is a strong linkage between the academia and industry and Pakistan today also needs to adopt that pattern to overcome its multiple issues.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022