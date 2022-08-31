US oil may retest support at $90.70

SINGAPORE: US oil may retest a support at $90.70 per barrel, a break below which could trigger a drop to $88.80.

The drop on Tuesday was so deep that it could no longer be classified as a pullback towards a falling trendline.

Instead, it looks like a continuation of the downtrend from $104.39.

Even though the rise from $85.73 adopted a five-wave mode, it is regarded as a part of an irregular flat from the Aug. 5 low of $87.01.

It would be too early to assume the development of a medium-term uptrend before oil climbs above $97.26. Resistance is at $92.68, a break above which may lead to a weak gain to $93.77.

US oil to fall to $90.13

On the daily chart, the bearish engulfing confirmed both a false break above $94.69 and a reversal of the short uptrend from $85.73.

A neutral zone of $85.73-$97.66 has been established.

Trending signals will remain mixed until oil gets out of the zone.