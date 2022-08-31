AGL 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.7%)
ANL 10.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
AVN 79.09 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.11%)
BOP 5.80 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.69%)
CNERGY 5.37 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
EFERT 82.75 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.16%)
EPCL 60.30 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (3.45%)
FCCL 14.86 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (3.19%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.43%)
FLYNG 7.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.41%)
GGGL 10.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.27%)
GGL 16.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.3%)
GTECH 8.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.22%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.87%)
KEL 3.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.81%)
LOTCHEM 28.95 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.05%)
MLCF 27.91 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.31%)
OGDC 82.20 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.22%)
PAEL 16.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 5.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PRL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
TELE 11.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
TPLP 18.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.8%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.23%)
TRG 89.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
UNITY 23.47 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.27%)
WAVES 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,239 Increased By 31.9 (0.76%)
BR30 15,394 Increased By 152 (1%)
KSE100 42,272 Increased By 76.3 (0.18%)
KSE30 15,980 Increased By 53.4 (0.34%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

BR Web Desk Published 31 Aug, 2022 12:28pm
Follow us

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail on Wednesday said that a decision to allow the import of food items from India would be taken after evaluating the supply position and consulting with coalition partners and key stakeholders.

Taking to social media, Miftah said more than one international agency has approached the government to allow them to bring food items from India through the land border.

“The government will take the decision to allow imports or not based on supply shortage position, after consulting its coalition partners and key stakeholders,” he said.

The development comes after floods caused by record-breaking torrential rains have devastated the north and south of the country, affecting over 33 million while causing large-scale infrastructural damage.

On Monday, the finance minister said Pakistan will consider importing vegetables from India to mitigate floods fallout.

"We can consider importing vegetables from India," Miftah told local media.

Turkey and Iran could also be other options, he added.

Pakistan’s agriculture sector has faced the major brunt of the natural calamity, as food prices have risen significantly in many parts of the country. For instance, tomatoes are being sold for Rs400-500 per kg while onions are available at Rs150-200 per kg.

Earlier, the Pakistan Fruit and Vegetable Importers Exporters Merchants Association (PFVA) on Monday called for the immediate abolition of duties and taxes on the import of onions and tomatoes in Pakistan, while calling for restarting trade with India.

“To meet the demand of onion and tomatoes in the country, we have to initiate import from India,” PFVA Patron-in-Chief Waheed Ahmad had told Business Recorder.

Pakistan expects a hit of $10 billion to the economy due to flooding, said Miftah.

Being an agricultural country, Pakistan heavily relies on monsoon rains for its crops and to replenish lakes and dams, but it can also bring destruction. Moreover, the flooding could not have come at a worse time for Pakistan, where the economy remains engulfed in rising inflation and depleting forex reserves.

Pakistan Miftah Ismail Onions price India Pakistan Floods in Pakistan Floods disaster tomato

Comments

1000 characters

Imports from India: decision to be taken after evaluating supply situation, says Miftah

Intra-day update: rupee maintains recovery path, hovers at 218-219 level

PM Shehbaz expresses gratitude to US for $30m aid

Import permits for onion, tomato to be issued

Import and supply of flood goods: FBR gives ST, WHT, FED exemptions

Opening of L/Cs: PPIB urges SBP to facilitate IPPs

Crisis-hit Sri Lanka strikes staff-level pact with IMF on loan

'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis

Paper price hike: merchants, publishers, others fuming

First half of Sept: Cut in oil prices expected

Read more stories