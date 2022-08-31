Thar power plant to start operations soon: Dastgir

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division) Engr Khurram Dastgir Khan on Tuesday said the Shanghai Electric Coal Power Plant in Tharparkar Block-1 is expected to start commercial operations, very soon.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the 11th IEEEP Fair 2022 as the chief guest at Expo Centre Karachi, Khurram said Thar Engro Coal Power Project has already been operational, and Shanghai Electric Coal Power Plant will also come online very soon.

The 1,320 MW (660x2) coal-fired power plant project is being developed as part of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the flagship development program under the ambitious Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). The coal for this project is locally sourced lignite.

The project’s estimated cost is around $1.912 billion, according to CPEC Authority’s official website.

Khurram said Thar coal projects will achieve the production target of 2,000 megawatts of electricity, this year.

The minister said he has visited Tharparkar, most recently, and witnessed lignite coal being extracted, and power plants being set up on fast track basis.

He said a railway link will be developed for the transportation of indigenous coal from Thar to the rest of country.

Thar Coal can provide the needed ray of hope for the future of Pakistan’s energy security.

Khurram said the IEEEP Fair presents a unique opportunity to electronics and electrical and renewable energy exhibitors, consultants as well as trade visitors to share their views, cultivate understanding of the latest developments and technological expertise in the engineering industry and also explore various innovative, and affordable solutions to engineering-related challenges.

He appreciated IEEEP Karachi and Badar Expo Solutions for organizing such an event that benefits an entire industry.

The chairman of Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers of Pakistan (IEEEP Karachi Centre) Engr Khalid Pervez stated in his welcome address that “The exhibition will provide a great platform for established businesses and small start ups to connect and establish professional partnerships and future collaborations.

The Fair will also bring together the industry and the academia through its conferences where renowned professors will present their research and industry professionals will share their life work…”

Engr Ahmed Zubair, convener IEEEP FAIR and sponsorships, while addressing the audience said, “A total of 98 companies are participating with 500 products being displayed in the three-day exhibition.”

Dr Sohail Aftab Qureshi, president IEEEP commended the efforts of the organizers and said, “The IEEEP Fair helps in creating an interface between solution providers and solution seekers by encouraging participation from a large section of decision makers to the fair and meet companies engaged in providing professional goods and services.”

Zohair Naseer, MD Badar Expo Solutions presented the memento to the Chief Guest of the Ceremony, Engr. Khurram Dastgeer Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division).

Concluding the ceremony, Engr. Munis Siddiqui expressed gratitude to all the exhibitors, visitors and consultants for their participation and their continued support of the IEEEP Fair which enables the exhibition to be a success year after year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022