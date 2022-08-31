Kazakh envoy says steps afoot to increase trade with Pakistan

FAISALABAD: Basic infrastructure will be provided very soon to give a quantum jump to the bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, said Yerzhan Kistafin, ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The ambassador was addressing the business community in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) on Tuesday. He said in the first phase, zoom and virtual seminars would be arranged to provide direct linkages between the business communities of the two countries while in the second phase delegations would be sent to each other’s countries.

He said Kazakhstan is the largest landlocked country of Central Asia from where business shipments could be dispatched throughout this region. He said Kazakhstan has received three hundred-billion-dollar FDI while its ranking in ‘Ease of Doing Business’ is much better as compared to the other countries. He said that a platform of AIC has also been provided for the immediate registration of the foreign companies. He assured to take measures for B2B meetings to enhance trade ties between the two countries.

Regarding the banking channels, the ambassador said a branch of the National Bank of Pakistan has been established in Almtya through which safe and secure business transactions could be made. He further said that many special economic zones are being developed, out of which one would be dedicated for the textile sector. He hoped that the businessmen from Faisalabad would avail from this unique opportunity to ensure their presence throughout the central Asian region via Kazakhstan.

He said linkages between female entrepreneurs of the two countries would also be encouraged on a sustained basis. He said that a large number of Pakistani students are studying in medical and engineering universities of Kazakhstan but their issues of registration in Pakistan was a constant problem. He said that he would contact the Pakistan Medical Commission to resolve this issue on a top priority basis.

He said that efforts are being made to sign a transit trade agreement but he would recommend that Pakistani exporters should route their consignments through Iran. He said that a business forum would be held in November during which important decisions would be made to promote bilateral trade. Honorary Consular Rao Khalid Mahmood said that many European companies have started joint ventures with Kazakhstan after the Russian-Ukraine war as maximum facilities have been offered there.

He said that he has requested Mian Muhammad Idrees of the Sitara Chemical to setup Soda Ash plant in Kazakhstan. He has also contacted Engro and floated a proposal to shift its closed plant in India to relocate it to Kazakhstan where cheap energy is available. He said that in the first phase Pakistani businessmen should do trading before establishing their units in Kazakhstan. He said that the exports from Russia have been stopped after the current situation and there is a vacuum which could be filled by Pakistani investors.

He also underlined the importance of Kazakhstan in terms of spirituality as many Sufis and saints belong to this country. He requested Pakistani industrialists to visit this country at least once alone with their families. Earlier Atif Munir Sheikh briefed the guests about Faisalabad and FCCI and said that bilateral trade between the two countries must be promoted on a solid and sustained basis. Madam Nighat Shahid President FWCCI also addressed the meeting while President Mr. Atif Munir Sheikh presented FCCI memento to his Excellency Yerzhan Kistafin, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan. Madam Quart-ul-Ain, Tayyab Shaukat, Usman Raza and Muhammad Muddassir participated in the question-answer session. Later Rana Fayyaz Ahmad, Vice President offered vote of thanks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022