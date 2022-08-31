KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 181,279 tonnes of cargo comprising 140,523 tonnes of import cargo and 40,756 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 140,523 comprised of 34,567 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 1,549 tonnes of Palm Kernel Expller, 3,326 tonnes of Soya Bean Seeds, 1,983 tonnes of Sulphate of Potash & 88,989 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export cargo of 40,756 tonnes comprised of 25,422 tonnes of containerized cargo, 2,162 tonnes of Cement, 12,564 tonnes of Clinkers & 608 Tons of Rice.

Nearly, 7026 containers comprising of 1887 containers import and 5139 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 955 of 20’s and 465 of 40’s loaded while 02 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 412 of 20’s and 536 of 40’s loaded containers while 617 of 20’s and 1519 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Around 04 ships namely, Hilda, Araya Bhum, Ningbo Express & Safeen Pretige have berthed at Karachi Port.

Some 04 ships, Tsingtao Express, Apl Oregon, Teera Bhum and Araya Bhum sailed from Karachi Port.

Approximately, 12 cargoes namely Sea Ploeg, Oriental Cosmos, Safeen Pearl, MSC Malin TS Dbai, Ceylon Breeze, Gentle Seas BVT Flora, Side Hotel, Hyundai Busan, Sea Wolf and Butinah were expected to arrive at the port.

PORT QASIM

A total of 12 ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, 02 ships, Ginza and MSC Caledonia left the Port on Tuesday morning, while 05 more ships, Zhen Hua 36, Moondance, Maersk Brooklyn, Pacific Achievement and Serenity Gas are expected to sail on today in the afternoon.

A Cargo volume of 121,793 tonnes, comprising 82,630 tonnes imports cargo and 39,163 tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 2,470` Containers (438 TEUs Imports and 2,032 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours .

There are 12 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them, 04 ships, Antares, RHL Martha, Wawasan Topaz and Maersk Seletar& another ship ‘MSC India’ carrying, Soyabean, Steel coil, Chemical and Containers are expected to take berths at LCT, MW-2, EVTL and QICT on Tuesday, 30th Aug-2022.

