Concern voiced over non-availability of water in Korangi area

KARACHI: Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (Kati) President Salman Aslam and Chairperson of Kati’s Standing Committee for Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, Nighat Awan have expressed concern over the non-availability of water by KW&SB, especially in Korangi Industrial Area. They demanded Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah and Local Government Minister Nasir Hussain Shah to take notice of the situation.

In their joint statement, they said that there is a flood situation across the country due to the recent rains, all the dams are overflowing, yet the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board has stopped the water supply in Karachi and even today they are doing the patronage of tanker mafia.

They demanded immediate action from the Chief Minister and Local Government Minister of Sindh against the corrupt officials of the Water Board. They said that the industrialists and the people are forced to buy tankers at exorbitant prices for use even in this situation, which is proof of the incompetence and corruption of the Water Board.

They said that instead of supplying water to Karachi, the water board is allowing the sea to consume the precious water but they are not supplying it to the people who are facing severe shortage. Instead of releasing water in the lines, the water board authorities to fill their pockets are robbing the public and industrialists by selling tankers at high prices.

President KATI Salman Aslam and Chairperson of KW&SB Committee Nighat Awan said that if the corrupt officials provide the water available in the dams to the people of Karachi, especially the industrial area, not only the water shortage in the city will be removed, which will also stop overflowing and the flood situation will be avoided. It will also be possible to save the valuable property and resources of the people.

But due to the incompetent administration, the people are not getting drinking water, and to their criminal negligence, the houses, property and belongings of the poor people are drowned in flood water.

Salman Aslam and Nighat Awan said that with proper planning, abundant water could have been provided to the citizens and precious water could have been saved from being carried away to the sea while avoiding the flood situation.

