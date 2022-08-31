Eight killed in flood-related incidents in KP, says PDMA

PESHAWAR: Eight more people died and three others were injured due to rain- and flood-related incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) here on Tuesday.

Relief operations are going on in the flood-affected districts and all resources are being utilised to provide relief to the people.

A spokesman for the PDMA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said that 116 relief camps have been established for flood victims throughout the province. A total of 77 camps have been established in Nowshera district in which 25,000 people are staying, and food and other basic facilities are being provided to these people.

Eleven camps have been established in DI Khan in which basic needs are being provided to 25,000 people, while the district administration has established 17 relief camps in Charsadda and seven in Dir Upper, two each in Malakand and Mansehra.

According to DG PDMA Sharif Hussain, relief operations are ongoing in the flood-affected districts and the provincial government is using all facilities to provide relief to the affected people.

A flood emergency and response center has been established in Abbottabad district, in which all the government agencies will be present round the clock to provide relief to the flood victims. Relief camps have been set up at different places in Mansehra, in which the flood victims are being provided food and drink items and essential equipment.

Three people, including two Bulgarian women, have been rescued in a rescue operation by the district administration in Upper Kohistan. In Lower Kohistan, 600 packages have been delivered to the affected families by helicopter in various villages.

During the rescue operations, 78 people have been rescued and shifted to safe places by helicopters in Dir Upper, 14 in Chitral Upper and 210 in Dir Upper. Medical assistance has also been provided to 6,149 people. 10,660 food packages have been provided to different people. NFI kits have been distributed among 10 families during the last 24 hours in these areas.

On the instructions of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, PDMA released an additional Rs 220 million to 11 districts for the flood-affected districts. According to DG PDMA Sharif Hussain, Rs30 million have been released for Kohistan Lower and Tank each, Rs20 million for Nowshera and Chitral each, while Rs 1.5 million have been released for Shangla district, Rs 10 million for Buner district, and Rs 20 million for Dir Upper.

Similarly, Rs10 million for Malakand, Rs 2 million for Swat district, Rs2.5 million for Lakki Marwat and Rs2 million have been released for Dir Lower. PDMA has released Rs850 million to different district administrations since July to till date to deal with the situation.

