KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Tuesday (August 30, 2022).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
296,465,106 164,381,531 8,412,664,322 4,707,186,713
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 606,021,985 (578,751,057) 27,270,927
Local Individuals 7,035,445,846 -6,684,896,042 350,549,803
Local Corporates 2,976,069,352 -3,353,890,083 (377,820,730)
