AGL 7.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.81%)
ANL 10.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.14%)
AVN 79.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.90 (-3.54%)
BOP 5.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.03%)
CNERGY 5.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
EFERT 81.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.70 (-2.04%)
EPCL 58.29 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-4.89%)
FCCL 14.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.04%)
FFL 6.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.76%)
FLYNG 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.47%)
GGGL 10.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.64%)
GGL 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.32%)
GTECH 9.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.96%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.71%)
KEL 3.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-6.74%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
MLCF 27.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.13%)
OGDC 81.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-0.78%)
PAEL 16.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.2%)
PIBTL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.34%)
PRL 18.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.05%)
SILK 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.56%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.34%)
TPLP 18.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-2.29%)
TREET 25.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
TRG 89.30 Decreased By ▼ -3.51 (-3.78%)
UNITY 22.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-2.46%)
WTL 1.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,207 Decreased By -58.5 (-1.37%)
BR30 15,242 Decreased By -349.4 (-2.24%)
KSE100 42,195 Decreased By -309.1 (-0.73%)
KSE30 15,927 Decreased By -162.6 (-1.01%)
Aug 30, 2022
Indian shares post second straight monthly gain as banks, financials boost

Reuters Published 30 Aug, 2022 05:20pm
BENGALURU: Indian shares rose over 2% on Tuesday, driven by a surge in banking and financial stocks on the back of a rally in Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 2.6% at 17,759.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 2.7% at 59,537.07.

The indexes ended higher for a second straight month, gaining over 3%. The Nifty 50 index also ended at its highest ever monthly close on charts.

“Indian macros are improving a lot. Despite the heavy selling witnessed on Monday, foreign investor selling was negligible, which was one important trigger,” said Vikram Kasat, Head Advisory, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt Ltd.

Sentiment got a further boost from dollar not moving above the 20-year high against major peers, and oil prices coming off highs, Kasat said.

The Nifty bank index rose 3.3%, while the finance index gained 3.4%.

Shares of Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv surged over 5% each, after Bajaj Finserv set Sep. 14 as the record date for sub-division and issue of bonus shares.

Indian shares close at 1-month low on hawkish Fed stance

“Globally, all countries are facing the churn and India seems to be the best placed jurisdiction in terms of growth and inflation outlook in FY23,” Soumya Kanti Ghosh, group chief economic adviser, State Bank of India said in a report.

“We believe the China story may now be facing clear headwinds and India is likely to benefit from such stark realities over the longer term.”

In the benchmark Nifty 50 index, all 50 stocks traded in the positive territory.

Shipping Corp of India rose 5% after a report said Indian government will likely fast-track disinvestment.

India’s equity and money markets will be closed for a holiday on Wednesday.

