Clashes kill 10 as Iraq’s Sadr quits politics

BAGHDAD: At least 10 Iraqis were killed on Monday after powerful Shia cleric Moqtada al-Sadr said he would quit politics, prompting his loyalists to storm a palatial government complex in Baghdad and leading to clashes with rival Shia groups.

Pro-Sadr protesters storm parliament in Iraq’s Green Zone

Young men loyal to Sadr charged the government headquarters in Baghdad’s secure Green Zone, once a palace of dictator Saddam Hussein, and took to the streets outside the area where they skirmished with supporters of rival Tehran-backed groups.