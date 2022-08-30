AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Banning live telecast of IK’s speech: IHC suspends Pemra’s notification

Terence J Sigamony Published 30 Aug, 2022 06:45am

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, suspended Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)’s notification prohibiting telecast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s live speech on electronic media channels.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition moved by Imran Khan assailing the PEMRA’s order dated 20.08.2022, whereby, prohibition order has been passed regarding telecast of his live speech on the media channels.

Advocates Syed Ali Zafar and Faisal Fareed Chaudhary, appearing on behalf of the PTI chairman, contended that the impugned order has been passed without observing the principles of procedural fairness. He further contended that Section 27 of Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2007 is not attracted. He further drew the attention of the Court to paragraph 4 of the impugned order to show that the alleged objectionable live speech was telecast by the licensees without observing the prescribed procedure regarding delaying mechanism.

Imran’s counsel stressed that the licensees are regulated by the Authority and that the appellant has no control over the electronic media channels. He; therefore, contended that the impugned prohibition order is ultra vires Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, as well as, the Ordinance of 2002.

At the outset, Faisal Chaudhary informed that the PTI chairman was holding an international telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees tonight and was expected to collect a huge sum of money.

The court then asked him to read out loud the transcript of former prime minister’s speech. At that, the counsel read out the transcript of the speech delivered on August 20.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

IHC PEMRA Pemra’s notification Imran Khan’s live speech

Comments

1000 characters

Banning live telecast of IK’s speech: IHC suspends Pemra’s notification

Govt censures PTI for ‘acting against national interest’

MoU on budget surplus: Jhagra, Umar blame Centre for not honouring commitment

Tranche: PM congratulates Miftah over approval by IMF board

Govt likely to allow import of onion, tomato from ‘any source’

IK collects Rs414 crore in three hours

PM reaches out to flood affected people in KP

Flood donations, imports exempted from duties, taxes

Tens of millions battle floods

Complaint of PMLTC: PPIB to discuss 17pc GST on transmission services

Promotion of electric bikes: PD for formation of inter-ministerial task force to devise mechanism

Read more stories