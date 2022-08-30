Banning live telecast of IK’s speech: IHC suspends Pemra’s notification

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC), Monday, suspended Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA)’s notification prohibiting telecast of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s live speech on electronic media channels.

A single bench of Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition moved by Imran Khan assailing the PEMRA’s order dated 20.08.2022, whereby, prohibition order has been passed regarding telecast of his live speech on the media channels.

Advocates Syed Ali Zafar and Faisal Fareed Chaudhary, appearing on behalf of the PTI chairman, contended that the impugned order has been passed without observing the principles of procedural fairness. He further contended that Section 27 of Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority Ordinance 2002 as amended by the Pakistan Electronic Medial Regulatory Authority (Amendment) Act, 2007 is not attracted. He further drew the attention of the Court to paragraph 4 of the impugned order to show that the alleged objectionable live speech was telecast by the licensees without observing the prescribed procedure regarding delaying mechanism.

Imran’s counsel stressed that the licensees are regulated by the Authority and that the appellant has no control over the electronic media channels. He; therefore, contended that the impugned prohibition order is ultra vires Articles 19 and 19-A of the Constitution, as well as, the Ordinance of 2002.

At the outset, Faisal Chaudhary informed that the PTI chairman was holding an international telethon to raise funds for the flood affectees tonight and was expected to collect a huge sum of money.

The court then asked him to read out loud the transcript of former prime minister’s speech. At that, the counsel read out the transcript of the speech delivered on August 20.

