Number of 3G, 4G users increases by 3.07m to 118.57m countrywide

ISLAMABAD: The number of 3G and 4G users in Pakistan increased by 3.07 million from 115.75 million by end-June 2022 to 118.57 million by the end of July 2022, according to the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The number of cellular subscribers in Pakistan increased by 0.68 million to 195.26 million by end-July 2022 compared to 194.58 million by end-June 2022.

The teledensity for cellular mobile increased from 88.34 percent by the end of June to 88.61 percent by the end of July. The total teledensity increased from 89.53 percent by end June to 89.8 percent by end July 2022.

The Monthly Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration increased from 52.55 percent by end-June 2022 to 53.8 percent in July 2022.

Jazz’s total count for 3G users declined from 5.947 million by the end of June to 5.838 million by the end of July, registering a decrease of 0.109 million. Jazz 4G user numbers jumped from 38.039 million by the end of June to 39.296 million by the end of July 2022.

Zong 3G subscribers decreased from 3.197 million by the end of June to 3.108 million by the end of July, while the number of 4G users increased from 28.906 million by the end of June to 29.695 million by the end of July.

Telenor 3G subscribers decreased from 3.542 million by the end of June to 3.480 million by the end of July, while the number of 4G users of Telenor increased from 21.831 million by the end of June to 22.401 million by the end of July.

Ufone 3G users stood at 3.468 million by the end of July compared to 3.509 million by the end of June. The number of 4G users of Ufone increased from 9.419 million by the end of June to 9.909 million by end of July, registering 0.49 million increase during the period under review.

The PTA received 14030 complaints from telecom consumers against different telecom operators, including (cellular operators, PTCL, LDIs, WLL operators, and ISPs) as of July 2022. The PTA said it was able to get 13709 complaints resolved i.e. 97 percent.

Cellular mobile subscribers constitute a major part of the overall telecom subscriber base.

Therefore, the maximum number of complaints belongs to this segment. The total number of complaints against CMOs by July stood at 13,342 where 13,174 were addressed i.e. 98 percent.

According to the PTA data, 5,752 complaints were received against Jazz, 2450 against Telenor, 3827 against Zong and 1,287 complaints were received against Ufone.

The PTA also received 140 complaints against basic telephony, where 86 were addressed during July 2022. Furthermore, 533 complaints were received against ISPs, where 438 were addressed.

