Pakistan’s premier Electrical & electronics industrial exhibition: Message from Engr. Khurram Dastgir Khan, Federal Minister for Energy (Power Division)

Published 30 Aug, 2022 08:16am

TEXT: It is with immense pleasure that I extend a very warm welcome, to all the participants, visiting delegates and the exhibitors and hope that they would draw maximum benefit from this 11th IEEEP Fair 2022 at Expo Centre Karachi commencing from on August, 30th August -1st September 2022.

This Industrial products exhibition specifically show case the Electrical & Electronics Equipment, components and support materials and is unique in its style and presentation. This exhibition will provide an opportunity to all the visitors and to evaluate the manufacturing capabilities of Pakistani electrical and electronics industries as a broad-based growth of indigenous and collaborated endeavors.

Furthermore, it’s heartening to know that the IEEEP Fair will also showcase those technologies which are related to the power sector thus providing efficient energy solutions.

I am confident that this edition of IEEEP Fair 2022 will proof to be the most powerful, agile and versatile marketing platform available to all domestic consumers, as well as, Industrial manufacturers for showcasing their products.

In the end, I would also like to laud the efforts of the Institution of Electrical Electronics Engineers Pakistan (Karachi Center) and Badar Expo Solutions for putting together an excellent business platform by of organizing this Fair.

