Governor advocates strengthening of institutions through merit

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Muhammad Balighur Rehman has said that by ensuring merit and transparency, we can strengthen the institutions; “thus, we have to promote merit in the country and discourage nepotism”.

He expressed these views during a meeting with Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) Chairman Lt-Gen Malik Zafar Iqbal (retd) on Monday. During the meeting, the PPSC chairman informed the governor about the reforms to bring improvement in the working of the Punjab Public Service Commission. The flood situation in the country was also discussed in the meeting.

The governor further said that the Punjab Public Service Commission was an authentic institution which played an important role in providing employment opportunities to the youth transparently. “More steps should be taken for the efficiency and improvement of the Punjab Public Service Commission,” he added.

While talking about the recent situation in the country due to floods, he said people were facing difficult situations due to the flood disaster in most parts of the country, adding that the government's focus was only on the rehabilitation of the flood victims and providing maximum relief to them.

He said “The federal and provincial governments were working together in this regard; it is our national duty to help the flood-affected brothers and sisters. The students and faculty members of the universities have been instructed to collect relief funds and relief goods for the flood affectees.”

On this occasion, the Chairman informed the Governor that the backlog during the Covid pandemic has been removed.

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All Pakistan Public Transport Owners Federation led by its President Malik Naeem met the Governor. The delegation included Waseem Zaki, HM Jahangir, Malik Zafar Iqbal, Haji Ahmad Nawaz Cheema, Tariq Randhawan, Ali Saleem, Mian Majid, Mian Shahbaz, Qaiser Gujjar, Chaudhry Siddique, Chaudhry Waheed, Afzal Butt and Mian Khan Baloch.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the Governor of the problems faced by the transporters. They demanded that transport be given the status of an industry and that income tax be waived for one year due to the flood disaster. Speaking on this occasion, the Governor said that it was the responsibility of the government to provide better and cheaper transport to the people and added that he will talk to the federal government to solve the genuine problems of public transporters.

