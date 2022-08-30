KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Monday (August 29, 2022).
===============================================================================
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
===============================================================================
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
===============================================================================
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
===============================================================================
294,821,459 179,269,386 8,786,711,340 5,315,686,793
===============================================================================
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
===============================================================================
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
===============================================================================
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 735,595,590 (476,024,873) 259,570,717
Local Individuals 6,092,788,200 (6,179,804,538) (87,016,337)
Local Corporates 3,495,030,905 (3,667,585,284) (172,554,380)
===============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments