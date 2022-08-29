Each flood victim to receive Rs25,000 by Sept 3: PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that all flood victims across the country would receive cash assistance of Rs25,000 each through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by September 3, APP reported.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people is underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, as the federal government has allocated Rs 28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to flood victims during his visit to Charsadda.

The prime minister said Rs 1 million each would be provided to the heirs of the deceased.

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao, and Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps.

PM Shehbaz said the federal government had provided funds of Rs 15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Balochistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon.

“Some 242 people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or destroyed,” he said and vowed that the government would continue its efforts till the rehabilitation of the last affectee.

The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water, and medicines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps.

The prime minister also distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees on the occasion.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera briefed the prime minister about, rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in Charsadda.