AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,504 Decreased By -87.2 (-0.2%)
KSE30 16,090 Decreased By -25.5 (-0.16%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Each flood victim to receive Rs25,000 by Sept 3: PM Shehbaz

  • Distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people is underway in all provinces, premier says
APP Published August 29, 2022 Updated August 29, 2022 08:26pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Monday that all flood victims across the country would receive cash assistance of Rs25,000 each through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) by September 3, APP reported.

The distribution of cash assistance among the flood-hit people is underway in all the provinces, including Sindh and Balochistan, as the federal government has allocated Rs 28 billion for the purpose, he said while talking to flood victims during his visit to Charsadda.

The prime minister said Rs 1 million each would be provided to the heirs of the deceased.

PM Shehbaz, Army Chief discuss relief operations in flood-hit areas

Federal ministers Marriyum Aurangzeb and Murtaza Javed Abbasi, PM’s Adviser Engr Amir Muqam, Qaumi Watan Party Chairman Aftab Sherpao, and Awami National Party President Aimal Wali Khan also accompanied the prime minister during his visit to the relief camps.

PM Shehbaz said the federal government had provided funds of Rs 15 billion to Sindh and Rs10 billion to Balochistan, while the special grant for the KP flood victims would be announced soon.

“Some 242 people lost their lives in flood-related incidents in the KP, with millions of houses either damaged or destroyed,” he said and vowed that the government would continue its efforts till the rehabilitation of the last affectee.

PM Shehbaz announces Rs10bn for calamity-hit Balochistan

The prime minister said all important necessary items, including food, water, and medicines were being provided to the flood victims in the camps.

The prime minister also distributed compensation cheques among the flood affectees on the occasion.

KP Chief Secretary Dr Shahzad Bangash and Deputy Commissioner Nowshera briefed the prime minister about, rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in Charsadda.

BISP PM Shehbaz Sharif flood victims Flood Relief Fund

Comments

1000 characters
ASIF KHAN Aug 29, 2022 09:24pm
25000 rupees is a very little amount. The government should give the poor affectees at least one lakh per household.
thumb_up Recommended (0) reply Reply

Each flood victim to receive Rs25,000 by Sept 3: PM Shehbaz

Huge relief operation under way as Pakistan flood death toll rises

Pakistan’s future hinges upon solar, wind power generation: PM Shehbaz

Sixth successive loss: rupee's decline continues against US dollar

After over 700-point fall, KSE-100 recovers to end marginally negative

Petty moves by PTI jeopardising IMF programme: Miftah Ismail

India’s Modi extends condolences to families of Pakistan flood victims

Floods could shrink Pakistan's GDP growth to 2.49% in FY23: AHL

ECP directs Imran Khan to submit reply in Tosha Khana case by Sept 7

IHC suspends PEMRA order of banning Imran Khan's live speeches on TV

Read more stories