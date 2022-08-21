AGL 7.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
PM Shehbaz, Army Chief discuss relief operations in flood hit areas

APP Published 21 Aug, 2022 06:22pm

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday discussed with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Akhtar Nawaz the flood situation, and rescue, relief, and rehabilitation operations in the flood-affected areas, APP reported.

During the telephonic conversation, the prime minister and the chief of army staff discussed the situation of flood affectees and relief and rehabilitation operations in the flood-hit areas, especially in Sindh province.

The prime minister stressed upon acceleration of the rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

US to contribute $100,000 to flood relief efforts

The army chief apprised the prime minister of the army’s full cooperation in the rescue and relief operations in Sindh province.

The prime minister directed for provision of helicopters in the province as the road and bridges had been damaged in the province. He observed that helicopters would be helpful in the rescue and relief operations since the linking roads between Sindh and Balochistan provinces had been eroded.

He also appreciated the cooperation and spirit of the Pakistan Army in the rescue and relief operations.

Govt starts cash distribution among flood-affected people

General Bajwa also informed that he had issued special direction to the Commander Southern Command over the relief activities in Balochistan.

The prime minister directed the relevant authorities of the Benazir Income Support Programme to immediately distribute supporting amounts among the flood affectees of Sindh province.

Chairman NDMA apprised the prime minister of the latest situation of rainfall and floods in Sindh and also about the cooperation extended during the ongoing rescue and relief operations in the two provinces and the measures taken so far.

