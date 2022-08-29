AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-4.13%)
ANL 10.75 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 81.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-0.91%)
BOP 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.69%)
CNERGY 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.63%)
EFERT 83.50 Increased By ▲ 3.00 (3.73%)
EPCL 61.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.62%)
FCCL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.68%)
FFL 6.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
FLYNG 7.49 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
GGGL 11.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.61%)
GGL 16.67 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.73%)
GTECH 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.55%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
KEL 3.56 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.28%)
LOTCHEM 28.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.59%)
MLCF 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.36%)
OGDC 81.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.97%)
PAEL 16.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
PIBTL 5.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.19%)
PRL 19.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.26%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.5%)
TELE 11.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.68%)
TPL 8.73 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.34%)
TPLP 19.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.38%)
TREET 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.2%)
TRG 92.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.19 (-1.27%)
UNITY 23.00 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.55%)
WAVES 12.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.48%)
WTL 1.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.29%)
BR100 4,265 Decreased By -3.5 (-0.08%)
BR30 15,591 Increased By 46.5 (0.3%)
KSE100 42,552 Decreased By -39.7 (-0.09%)
KSE30 16,108 Decreased By -7.5 (-0.05%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Elon Musk says the world still needs oil and gas

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 02:20pm

STAVANGER: The world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilisation, while continuing to also develop sustainable sources of energy, Tesla founder Elon Musk told reporters at a conference in Norway on Monday.

“Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short-term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble,” Musk said.

Asked if Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, Musk said: “I think some additional exploration is warranted at this time.

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy … that will take some decades to complete.”

Elon Musk Tesla

Comments

1000 characters

Elon Musk says the world still needs oil and gas

Economic hit from floods in Pakistan to cost at least $10bn: Miftah Ismail

Intra-day update: Rupee hovers at 222-223 level against US dollar

KSE-100 recovers, but still down 320 points

Saudi Arabia may cut October crude prices for Asia

30 feared dead as boat capsizes in Sehwan

Pakistan floods add to pain for struggling small businesses

Dollar hits 20-year high as markets hunker down for higher rates for longer

UK stands with flood-hit Pakistan, says Queen Elizabeth

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Read more stories