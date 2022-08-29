Elon Musk says the world still needs oil and gas

STAVANGER: The world must continue to extract oil and gas in order to sustain civilisation, while continuing to also develop sustainable sources of energy, Tesla founder Elon Musk told reporters at a conference in Norway on Monday.

“Realistically I think we need to use oil and gas in the short-term, because otherwise civilisation will crumble,” Musk said.

Asked if Norway should continue to drill for oil and gas, Musk said: “I think some additional exploration is warranted at this time.

“One of the biggest challenges the world has ever faced is the transition to sustainable energy and to a sustainable economy … that will take some decades to complete.”