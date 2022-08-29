AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Gulf stocks fall on tight monetary policy outlook

Reuters Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

DUBAI: Major Gulf stock markets ended lower on Sunday as investors in the region reacted to comments by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell signalling the US economy would need tight monetary policy “for some time” to bring inflation under control.

Following in their global peers’ footsteps, Gulf markets came under downward pressure as investors worried about a grimmer growth outlook amid a more hawkish policy stand from US Fed chief.

“His comments were more bullish than anticipated by investors and signalled that the central bank is not considering suspending the tightening cycle prematurely even with the decline in inflation in the US,” said Farah Mourad, Senior Market Analyst of XTB MENA.

“The central bank’s tone could fuel risk aversion among international investors and push them away from other markets,” Mourad added.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index dropped 0.5%, mostly pressured by lenders as almost all fell into negative territory. Al Rajhi Bank shed 1.4% and Saudi National Bank sagged 1.3%.

Most Gulf Cooperation Council countries, including the kingdom, have their currencies pegged to the dollar and generally follow the Fed’s policy moves, exposing the region to a direct impact from monetary tightening there.

The oil giant Saudi Aramco retreated 1.7% as a slowdown in global growth may potentially cut oil demand.

Financial stocks also pulled the Qatar index 0.4% lower, with the Gulf’s largest lender Qatar National Bank dropping 1.4%.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt’s blue-chip index fell 1.1% as E-Finance for Digital and Financial Investments sank 5.5% and Commercial International Bank lost 1.2%.

SAUDI ARABIA fell 0.5% to 12,526

QATAR was down 0.4% to 13,686

EGYPT lost 1.1% to 10,178

BAHRAIN edged up 0.1% at 1,902

OMAN rose 1.4% to 4,601

KUWAIT dropped 0.9% to 8,627.

US economy Gulf stock markets Jerome Powell Saudi National Bank

Comments

1000 characters

Gulf stocks fall on tight monetary policy outlook

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories