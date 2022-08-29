AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
AVN 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -3.00 (-3.5%)
BOP 5.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.5%)
CNERGY 5.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.48%)
EFERT 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-0.8%)
EPCL 61.67 Decreased By ▼ -1.71 (-2.7%)
FCCL 14.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.27%)
FFL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.29%)
FLYNG 7.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.46%)
GGGL 11.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-2.19%)
GGL 16.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.07%)
GTECH 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.9%)
HUMNL 6.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.43%)
KEL 3.55 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (5.03%)
LOTCHEM 28.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.39%)
MLCF 27.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.14%)
OGDC 82.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.49%)
PAEL 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.08%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.01%)
PRL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (1.97%)
SILK 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
TELE 11.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.4%)
TPL 8.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.81%)
TPLP 19.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.46%)
TREET 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.39%)
TRG 94.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.52 (-2.61%)
UNITY 22.65 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.89%)
WAVES 12.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.33%)
WTL 1.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.76%)
BR100 4,269 Decreased By -50.6 (-1.17%)
BR30 15,545 Decreased By -198.5 (-1.26%)
KSE100 42,592 Decreased By -441.1 (-1.02%)
KSE30 16,115 Decreased By -219.9 (-1.35%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bureaucracy-Business community relationship: FCCI president underscores need for close liaison

Press Release Published 29 Aug, 2022 05:44am

FAISALABAD: Close liaison between senior bureaucracy and business community is imperative to give proper input in formulation of economic policy in consultation with stakeholders and strictly in accordance with the ground realities, said Atif Munir Sheikh, President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI).

He was addressing the participants of 31st Senior Management Course at National Institute of Management (NIM) Islamabad that was on a study tour of FCCI. He welcomed the participants and introduced Faisalabad and FCCI with special focus on its role in the national economy.

He said that currently, the law and order situation is under control in Faisalabad but it may change as almost 0.5 million workers would be rendered jobless due to the declining industrialization and exports.

Atif Munir expressed concern over the political instability and said that repeated transfers and postings with rapid regime change may also have a negative impact on the economy as well as on the law and order situation. He said that purchasing power has decreased globally due to the declining economic activities after covid-19.

He said that American buyers have withheld their orders despite the fact that LCs have been received along with a 25% margin. He said that as the economic activity will return to normal in Bangladesh, India and China, some of these orders may also be shifted to these countries.

He was critical of the appreciation of the dollar and said that it had a negative impact on our volatile economy. He further explained that our exports are import based and for every dollar earned, we have to spend 80 cents on imports.

“The solution to this situation is only development of the import substitution industry”, he said and added that industrialists switched over from costly gas to coal but its price has also jumped to 320 dollar per metric ton.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

FCCI business community Atif Munir Atif Munir Sheikh

Comments

1000 characters

Bureaucracy-Business community relationship: FCCI president underscores need for close liaison

Flash floods: Bilawal hopes financial institutions to take economic fallout into account

Gas pipeline project: Pakistan, Iran agree to resume talks

Senator Warren worries that Fed will tip US economy into recession

PSO scraps HSFO delivery tenders

Sindh braces for deluge from northern rivers

PM announces Rs10bn grant for Balochistan

119 more dead as floods continue to devastate country

Airspace for US drones: Pakistan rejects Afghan minister’s allegations

Expert for enforcing tax writ firmly

NHA compensation case: President overrules verdict of federal ombudsman

Read more stories