Let’s rise above our differences, PM asks nation

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called upon people to come together as one nation in order to support the people facing calamity of floods consequent the monsoon rains in the country.

In a tweet, the premier stated that “visiting flood affected areas & meeting people. The magnitude of the calamity is bigger than estimated.”

He added that the times demand that we come together as one nation in support of our people facing this calamity. “Let us rise above our differences & stand by our people who need us today”.

The government has also exempted local NGOs from signing of MoU with Economic Affairs Division (EAD) for registration for a period of six months in efforts to support flood victims in Pakistan.

PM Shehbaz sensitizes ambassadors, high commissioners about rain, flood situation

Sources said that last week, the government directed that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) may invoke emergency clause under Public Procurement Rules, 2004 and provisions in the NDMA Act, 2010 to make timely procurements for the disaster/calamity-affected areas.

Sources said while duly acknowledging the quantum of the current disaster, Chairman NDMA, provincial Chief Secretaries and National Highways Authority were tasked that the collective national efforts are required by the federal/provincial governments.

The federal departments including FWO, NHA, NDMA and the Provincial Departments including PDMAs, P&D, C&W and District Administrations should take lead immediately and ensure provision of requisite relief without going into jurisdictional issues.

