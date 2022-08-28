Rs4.78bn disbursed among 190,326 families

ISLAMABAD: Financial aid of 25000 rupees under Flood Relief Cash Assistance through Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is being provided to every flood affected family in the flood- hit areas of Sindh, Balochistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal government said on Saturday.

So far, a total amount of Rs 4,784,057,630 has been disbursed among 190,326 affected families under this programme, an official statement said.

In this regard, special payment centres have been established in the flood-affected areas, it said.

Some 170 campsites in Sindh, 23 in Punjab, 97 in Balochistan and 84 campsites in KP have already been established, the statement added.

Currently, 36,728 affected families have received Rs 927,798,712 in Balochistan, 112,159 families Rs 2,815,360,366 in Sindh, 11,409 families Rs 286,557,000 in KP and 30,030 families have received Rs 754,341,552 in Punjab, according to the press release.

