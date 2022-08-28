AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Hesco, Sepco asked to carry out repair works: Dastgir

INP Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:31am

HYDERABAD: Power Minister Khurram Dastgir Saturday said users consuming under 200 units would be reissued their subsidized bills.

The last date for bill submission has also been forwarded to September 6, 2022, the power minister added.

Talking to media representatives in Hyderabad, Khurram Dastgir said that rainfall seven times higher than average caused damage to grid stations. He has ordered Hesco and Sepco officials to carry out the repair work, he added.

The power minister said that 54% of total consumers use under 200 units of electricity. The government is trying to facilitate people with lower incomes, he added.

He added that areas with good recoveries and lesser line losses do not have to suffer from load-shedding. The expected demand was 26,000 MW but it went up to 30,000 MW due to higher temperatures, he added.

The power minister said that 1980 MW would be added to the grid by Thar Coal while the government is focused on solar power to reduce the production cost.

Khurram added that the federal government is contemplating handing over Hesco and Sepco to the Sindh government.

Talking about the economic situation Dastgir said that Miftah Ismail took charge in a very difficult situation. Party leaders can disagree upon economic policies, which is what is happening in the PML-N, he added.

The Prime Minister and Miftah were working very hard to improve the economic conditions, whose results would be evident by 2023, he added.

