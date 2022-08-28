Calamity-hit areas in Punjab exempted from payment of Abiana

LAHORE: Adviser to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Omar Sarfaraz Cheema said that the Punjab government has announced to exempt the payment of Abiana in the calamity-hit areas while the CM flood relief account has been established.

While addressing a press conference here on Saturday, he said the Punjab and KP governments from day one were helping the flood-affected persons by utilising all their resources and Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi was personally visiting south Punjab and overseeing the steps being taken to help the flood affectees. “Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was supervising the relief activities in the flood-affected areas,” he added.

He further said that the Punjab government will make all efforts to rehabilitate the flood affectees. “Four districts of Punjab were the worst affected by the flood,” he added.

He said they have no other work except to lodge fake FIRs against their opponents, adding that the Foreign Minister was seen for the first time in the flood-affected areas.

“The media made the Prime Minister feel ashamed and subsequently he reached the flood-affected areas. This incompetent gang has nothing to do except to make a deal and they all have united only to save their theft,” he added.

According to him, the corrupt gang after coming into power did away with their theft cases. After facing a humiliating defeat in Punjab and Karachi by-elections, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) government framed false cases against Imran Khan. The masses have broken the idols of fear and were not willing to accept the ‘imported’ government at any cost.

“The absconder, Nawaz Sharif, was sitting in London while his brother was on foreign tours when the people of Sindh were dying. The incompetent gang has no solution to resolve the problems of the masses; the inflation rate has reached 44 percent.

The motive of the Shehbaz-Zardari government was to provide relief to the thieves and give miseries to the people,” he added. On this occasion, he demanded fresh transparent elections.

