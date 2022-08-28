AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Market survey: Prices of kitchen items witness upward trend

Tahir Amin Published 28 Aug, 2022 06:10am

ISLAMABAD: The prices of essential kitchen items have witnessed an upward trend during this week past against the previous week, revealed a survey carried out by Business Recorder, here on Saturday.

The wholesalers and retailers at various markets said that the prices of most of the items remained on the high side. They said that the current rains and floods have disrupted supply chain, further fueling inflation.

The recent increase in petrol and electricity prices as well as fuel adjustment resulted in an increase in input cost as well as transportation charges which are passed on and resulted in raise in prices of almost entire kitchen items, they added.

The survey noted that prices of chicken, tomatoes, onions, potatoes, rice, pulse moong, pulse gram, wheat flour, salt powdered, eggs, powdered milk, and mutton increased during the week past as compared to the previous week while decline was observed in the prices of masoor, and some vegetable ghee, bananas, mustard oil, and sugar.

The survey observed an increase in chicken price as it went up from Rs7,800 to Rs7,850 per 40kg in the wholesale market, which in retail, is being sold at Rs280/285 per kg against Rs270-275 per kg, while chicken meat price went from Rs430-440 per kg to Rs450 per kg.

Eggs prices witnessed an increase and were available at Rs 5,990 per carton, while in retail, eggs are being sold at Rs220-230 per dozen.

Tomatoes were being sold upto Rs300 per kg during the week past as compared to Rs150-180 per kg during the preceding week. Onions prices registered an increase of Rs50-70 per kg and were being sold at Rs300-350 per kg against Rs280-300 per kg during the preceding week.

Vegetable ghee of superior quality 1kg pouch each registered a decline of upto Rs10.

