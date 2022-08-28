Cricketer Rizwan, Abwaab announce scholarship for 100,000 students

AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Published 28 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team’s charismatic wicketkeeper-batsman and one of the nation’s most loved cricketers, Muhammad Rizwan, has announced a scholarship for up to 100,000 deserving students across Pakistan who are studying in matriculation and intermediate classes.

Earlier in the year Muhammad Rizwan, after winning ‘Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year Award’ by the ICC and ‘Most Valuable Player Award’ by the PCB had announced to become the Brand Ambassador of Abwaab by taking the first step towards building a solid future for Pakistan.

Sharing his thoughts and motivation behind the scholarship, Muhammad Rizwan said: “I dedicate this scholarship to my grandfather who played a key role in making me become what I am today. He always focused on my education and with this scholarship we will be able to provide the highest quality education to 1 Lakh students across Pakistan through Abwaab’s platform. Abwaab is a game changer and I am honoured to be a part of this great journey.”

Speaking on the occasion, Country Head for Abwaab Pakistan, Raja Ahmed Shuja, said, “For the past one year, we have been building content tailored for the Pakistani student with a focus on making learning fun and engaging through our product which offers a gamified experience, allowing students to test themselves through the assessments engine and learn from bite-sized lessons with the biggest lessons and assessments bank in Pakistan. Students have been giving us extremely encouraging feedback and we intend to reach each and every corner of Pakistan. This partnership is the first step of doing that where we would be providing scholarships to 100,000 deserving students and thus starting the journey of unleashing the human potential of Pakistan.”

CEO and Founder Saya Corporation Global Sports Group, Talha Rehmani added, "I am extremely delighted to announce this collaboration with Abwaab as it gives us the opportunity to build a solid foundation for the future generations of Pakistan. This is a very significant and impactful development that fits in perfectly with Saya Corporation’s vision of investing into the education needs of Pakistani youth.”

Abwaab is a learning app that has the largest lesson & question bank for Matric, Intermediate, Entry Tests & Cambridge curriculum, offering on demand video lessons, full book tests, practice exercises along with a gamified learning experience through Abwaab League.

Through strategic partnerships with development partners, donors and the private sector, Abwaab aims to reach one million vulnerable children across the region with access to its online platform, through its impact initiative, EQUAL.

