Chinese premier praises new energy vehicle sector at industry event

Reuters Published 27 Aug, 2022 01:38pm

SHANGHAI: Chinese premier Li Keqiang praised the country’s domestic new energy vehicle (NEV) industry on Saturday, stating that the sector “will continue to deepen international cooperation” in a letter shared with attendees at the World New Energy Vehicle Congress in Beijing.

Li added that the country’s support for NEVs is “in line with international rules,” and that China needs extensive international cooperation to address climate change.

China’s auto sector has been hit hard by government efforts to combat COVID-19, with many areas including the commercial hub of Shanghai under lockdowns of varying length.

China, US sign deal on audit dispute in a step to avert delistings

The sector has endured a slight recovery since the Shanghai lockdown lifted, though heat waves across the country this summer have also affected production.

Sales of pure electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, however, more than doubled from a year ago in the first half, helped in part by government subsidies and tax exemptions.

