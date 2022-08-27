AGL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
Flash floods wreak havoc in Swat

INP Published 27 Aug, 2022 05:49am

SWAT: With heavy rains continuing to batter parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), flash floods damaged houses and crops, blocked roads and caused power outages in Swat with several people to leave their houses due to the damage caused by the floodwater.

Several houses and hotels were flooded at Mingora by-pass. While the road of Mingora by-pass was blocked for any kind of travelling as it was inundated with the floodwater.

Due to the risk of a high-level flood in the Swat river, the administration directed the residents to leave their houses.

On the other hand, due to the floodwater of the Chenab river, residents have been facing food shortages, power outages. The people have lost their lands and animals. Their houses have also been swept away with the flash flood. The people of the area are living under the sky without any roof or shelter.

Meanwhile, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Disaster Management Authority has issued flood advisory for Swat river at Khwazakhela point.

KP Govt declares emergency in 4 flood-hit districts

In a press release, the Authority said the water flow in Swat river has reached “high to very high” flood level which may cause dangerous situation for the communities living near the river bank.

Directives have been issued to the District Administration to take precautionary measures to avert any untoward situation.

The PDMA also directed concerned authorities to monitor the water flow of rivers continuously and remained alert. People can contact PDMA on its helpline 1700 in case of any emergency.

