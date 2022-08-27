Ministry approves army’s deployment

ISLAMABAD: Ministry of Interior has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army in all four provinces to assist the civilian governments keeping in view the emergency situation due to heavy rains and floods.

The summary for deployment of the army under Article 245 of the Constitution was sent to the Federal Cabinet for final approval, said a press release issued here Friday. The four provincial governments had sent a requisition to the Interior Ministry for deployment of army in the flood-affected areas.

