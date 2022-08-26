PM forms committee to address woes of electricity consumers

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has constituted a high-level committee to address complaints of power consumers.

Chairing a meeting in Islamabad on Friday, the prime minister directed to implement the relief announced for the consumers using up to 200 units, reported Radio Pakistan.

On Tuesday, PM Shehbaz announced that 17 million power consumers will be exempted from paying the fuel charge adjustment (FCA) through electricity bills. He said that the decision was taken after holding consultations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the government's coalition leaders.

Following the PM announcement, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir on Wednesday said the initiative was part of the relief measures and will be implemented across two categories.

“The initiative is split into two parts,” Dastgir said. “First of all, people who consume less than 200 units of electricity on a monthly basis will be exempted from paying FCA through their bills for July and August 2022,” he added.

Meanwhile, PM Shehbaz on Friday directed the staff of DISCOs to work round the clock to correct the bills. He added that the holidays of the staff had been cancelled for immediate completion of this work and the report of this presented to him.

The premier said banks should also be directed to remain open in the coming days for payment of the bills.

The meeting was informed that implementation of the relief announced by the prime minister is being ensured. PM Shehbaz said correction of the bills of 16.6 million consumers is being done as per the relief given in the fuel price adjustment.