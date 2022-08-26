AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Imran to visit flood-hit areas in Punjab, KP

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:16am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan on Thursday decided to visit the flood-affected areas in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

This was decided at a meeting of the party’s political committee chaired by Imran Khan, which also discussed the ongoing political situation in the country.

The PTI chief has directed the chief ministers of Punjab and the KP to expedite relief activities in flood-hit areas of the provinces where flash floods have wreaked havoc.

The sources said that the former prime minister is continuously getting updates about relief operations in flood-affected areas and is also in constant touch with the provincial authorities.

During the meeting, PTI leader Ali Zaidi briefed the PTI chief about the flood situation in Sindh and said that the provincial government has virtually left the masses at the mercy of God.

He said that the provincial government of Sindh has failed to manage the flood situation in interior Sindh, as well as, Karachi where the situation is also going from bad to worse.

Zaidi also briefed the former prime minister about a petition filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the ban on live telecast of Imran Khan’s speeches.

The PTI chief was quoted as saying that the party will fight to the end against the highhandedness of the incumbent regime which is making all-out efforts to push his party against the wall by banning the live broadcast of his speeches as well as registration of anti-terrorism cases.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

