Sir Syed university gets CEO Clubs award

Recorder Report Published 26 Aug, 2022 06:59am

KARACHI: The Sir Syed University of Engineering and Technology (SSUET) received the CEO Clubs Tech Award for the best engineering university in Pakistan from Federal IT and Telecom Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque during the ITCN Asia Exhibition and Conference at the Karachi Expo Centre on Thursday.

Expressing happiness over receiving the award, SSUET’s Chancellor Jawaid Anwar said that it is indeed a great honour that his university has been given the prestigious award by the CEO Clubs Network Worldwide. The Sir Syed university has always sought to be progressive, adapting to advances in science, engineering and technology, as well as business management.

The university has to play an effective role and set goals that can be met with close collaboration based on dynamics in the global context.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Vali Uddin said that “we are glad to receive this award, which is a great encouragement for us”. “Sir Syed university has achieved tremendous progress in multiple directions like academics, research, knowledge areas and co-curricular activities. National rankings, environmentally friendly and state-of-the art facilities, growing reputation for excellence in teaching, and affordable cost of education are some of the glaring attractions of SSUET,” he added.

General Secretary of the Aligarh Muslim University Old Boys’ Association Engr Muhammad Arshad Khan said that the award is proof of Sir Syed university’s best performance with regard to imparting education in the areas of engineering and technology.

Speaking on the occasion, SSUET’s Registrar Cdre (r) Engr Syed Sarfraz Ali said, “We are incredibly proud to receive this prestigious award which will add another feather to the university. The award gives more encouragement, hope and drive to us to try to deliver the best.”

The CEO Clubs Network Worldwide is a corporate membership-based international business organisation with members from various industries and chapters across the globe. It focuses on connecting CEOs and entrepreneurs to share experiences, explore opportunities and expand businesses both locally and internationally.

