Markets
Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates....
KARACHI: Electronic/credit of dividend warrants/bonus/right share certificates.
==============================================================================================
Company Year Ended/ Dividend/Bonus Despatched/
Ending Credit on
==============================================================================================
United bank Ltd 31.12.2022 40% Interim 25.08.2022
Cash Dividend
==============================================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2022
Comments