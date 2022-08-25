AGL 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.35%)
Pakistan

Rana Sanaullah booked under terrorism charges in Gujrat

  • FIR says Interior Minister blatantly targeted honourable judiciary and government officials in 2021
BR Web Desk Published August 25, 2022 Updated August 25, 2022 09:21pm

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah under the Anti-Terrorism Act in Gujrat’s Industrial Area Police Station on the charges of terrorism and interference in government matters, Aaj News reported on Thursday.

The FIR was registered on the complaint of a citizen named Shahkaz Aslam.

According to the FIR, Sanaullah blatantly targeted honourable judiciary and government officials in 2021.

The FIR further mentioned that Sanaullah’s statement had instilled anxiety, terror, and unrest among the public.

Punjab Home Minister Colonel (retd) Hasim Dogar also confirmed the development in a Twitter post.

“The charges framed in the FIR against the incumbent interior minister are serious and action would be taken in accordance with the law,” he said.

Soon after the FIR was registered, PML-Q senior leader Moonis Elahi said that the interior minister will be arrested soon.

"You make false cases against Imran Khan, now Pakistani nation has registered a true case against you," he wrote on Twitter.

The development comes days after a terrorism case was filed against the former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in Margalla Police Station, Islamabad, for passing a controversial statement against a female magistrate and Islamabad police officers.

Earlier on Thursday, the PTI chief visited an Islamabad ATC court to seek pre-arrest bail in the case.

Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan granted him bail till September 7 against surety bonds worth Rs 100,000.

After receiving bail, Imran spoke to reporters outside the court, saying that Pakistan had become a “laughing stock” in the world.

Yesterday, during his address in Haripur, Imran urged his supporters and party workers to await his call and reiterated his demand for early elections in the country.

“I ask of the entire nation to prepare and wait for my call,” Imran said and warned Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government would not be able to stop the sea of people when they will gather in Islamabad from all four provinces.

The PTI chief maintained that fresh and fair elections were necessary for the political and economic stability of the country.

