Aug 25, 2022
Japan’s 10-year bond yields hit over 1-month high

Reuters Published 25 Aug, 2022 11:51am

TOKYO: Japan’s 10-year bond yields rose to a more than one-month high on Thursday, tracking their US peers which hit an eight-week peak, and shrugging off solid demand seen at a local auction.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 0.230%, its highest since July 21.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.845% and the 30-year JGB yield rose 1 basis point to 1.155%.

The liquidity auction received bids worth 2.4 times the amount available, higher than the bid-cover ratio of 1.95 seen at the previous auction.

“The auction witnessed solid outcome even as there was caution ahead of the big event,” said a market participant at the domestic brokerage, referring to the US Federal Reserve’s annual gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.

JGB 10-year yields edge higher as investors brace for Jackson Hole

US Treasury yields reached multi-week highs overnight, ahead of what could be a pivotal central bank gathering in Wyoming that could see the Fed reinforce its tightening stance meant to stamp out inflation.

US benchmark 10-year yields hit an eight-week peak, while the two-year yield, which tends to track interest rate expectations, rose to 10-week highs.

Yields on other maturities touched peaks of anywhere between five to eight weeks.

The 40-year JGB yield rose 3 basis points to 1.300%.

The two-year JGB yield was flat at -0.090%.

The five-year yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.020%.

