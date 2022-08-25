AGL 7.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.81%)
ANL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
AVN 85.84 Decreased By ▼ -1.16 (-1.33%)
BOP 5.89 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.68%)
CNERGY 5.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.71%)
EFERT 81.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.43%)
EPCL 64.61 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
FFL 6.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.75%)
FLYNG 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
GGGL 11.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.53%)
GGL 16.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.17%)
GTECH 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.42%)
HUMNL 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.28%)
KEL 3.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.87%)
LOTCHEM 28.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-2.06%)
MLCF 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.53%)
OGDC 83.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-0.47%)
PAEL 16.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.97%)
PIBTL 6.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 18.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.04%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.67%)
TELE 11.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.92%)
TPL 8.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.89%)
TPLP 19.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.7%)
TREET 25.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.18%)
TRG 96.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-0.7%)
UNITY 21.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.43 (-1.95%)
WAVES 12.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.22%)
BR100 4,337 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.38%)
BR30 15,733 Decreased By -99.6 (-0.63%)
KSE100 43,192 Decreased By -146.1 (-0.34%)
KSE30 16,412 Decreased By -114.7 (-0.69%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 25, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic clings to forlorn US Open hope

AFP Published 25 Aug, 2022 10:10am

NEW YORK: Rafael Nadal targets a fifth US Open and 23rd Grand Slam title in New York from next week as Novak Djokovic clings desperately onto a forlorn hope of even being allowed to set foot in New York.

Nineteen years after making his debut, the 36-year-old Nadal drags his injury-prone body into a tournament he won in 2010, 2013, 2017 and 2019, the year of his last appearance.

The Spaniard has had to sit out the US Open four times in his career and there are once again fresh doubts over his physical ability to survive a gruelling two weeks at Flushing Meadows.

Since an abdomen injury forced him to hand Nick Kyrgios a walkover into the Wimbledon final, Nadal has played just once – a first-up loss to Borna Coric in Cincinnati.

“I need to move forward and just start to think about the energy that the crowd give me in New York,” said Nadal, who has already captured two of the season’s three Slams at the Australian and French Opens.

“It’s a very special place for me, and I enjoy it. There have been unforgettable moments there, and I’m going to try my very best every single day to be ready for that.”

Nadal has become accustomed to overcoming setbacks, winning a 14th French Open in June despite playing the whole tournament with pain-killing injections in his foot.

An added incentive for Nadal is the opportunity to reclaim the world number one spot from defending champion Daniil Medvedev, the man he defeated in the 2019 final.

While Nadal trains in New York, career-long rival Djokovic remains in Europe, steadfastly refusing to withdraw from the tournament in the hope of a last-minute change of policy by the US authorities.

Zverev ‘super happy’ with recovery despite US Open withdrawal

The famously unvaccinated Djokovic, who won the last of his three US Open crowns in 2018, is barred from entering the United States for refusing to take the Covid vaccine.

Djokovic ban ‘joke’

Tennis legend John McEnroe has blasted the Djokovic ban as a “joke” “At this point, in the pandemic, we’re two and a half years in, I think people in all parts of the world know more about it, and the idea that he can’t travel here to play, to me is a joke,” said McEnroe.

Ironically, during the height of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021, Djokovic was allowed to compete at New York where he was champion in 2011, 2015 and 2018.

The 35-year-old hasn’t played since securing a seventh Wimbledon title last month, a victory which extended his Slam record to 21.

His controversial vaccination stance also saw him deported from Melbourne in January where he had been hoping to defend his Australian Open title.

Only last month, Djokovic said he was “preparing to play” in the tournament.

He will be put out of his agony on Thursday when the draw takes place.

With Roger Federer still absent from the tour and with question marks over Nadal’s fitness and Djokovic’s presence, the race for the men’s title is likely to be as open as recent years.

Marin Cilic, Stan Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem and Medvedev have all broken the New York stranglehold of the ‘Big Three’ since 2014.

Medvedev will be especially fired up having been banned from Wimbledon along with all other Russian players following the invasion of Ukraine.

On his reappearance on the tour following the All England Club cold shoulder, the 26-year-old claimed the hardcourt title in Los Cabos.

World number two and 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev misses out through injury while fourth-ranked Carlos Alcaraz, a quarter-finalist in 2021, looks to convert potential into a maiden Slam triumph at 19.

Apart from Felix Auger-Aliassime, a semi-finalist last year, the rest of the current top 10 have endured a bittersweet relationship with New York.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, Casper Ruud, Cameron Norrie and Hubert Hurkacz have all yet to make the second week.

New York US Open Rafael Nadal Djokovic Nick Kyrgios

Comments

1000 characters

Nadal eyes 23rd major as Djokovic clings to forlorn US Open hope

Govt-KE financial matters to be resolved soon: Dastgir

Multilateral development finance projects: Minister irked by task force’s lack of interest

PD plans to withdraw gas from old units of TPSG

Oil prices rise on potential OPEC+ supply cuts; BP shuts US refinery units

Pakistan’s technical compliance rating upgraded by FATF’s APG

Govt appeals for global assistance after floods

Real estate projects: SECP allows Modaraba companies to deal or trade

Major traders, banks cut business ties with Russia-backed Indian refiner

Major changes in WeBOC customs clearance system made

Import of ‘control system’: Rousch seeks govt help in securing SBP permission

Read more stories