Aug 25, 2022
Pakistan

Maple Leaf Cement wins award

Published 25 Aug, 2022

LAHORE: Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited received award for Health, Safety & Environment 2022 in a graceful ceremony organized by The Professionals Network (TPI) in Annual Environment Excellence Awards 2022, said a company spokesman here on Wednesday.

The said award was unanimously decided by the jury and board of TPI, he further said.

The management of Maple Leaf Cement embraces responsibility for company’s actions and encourages a positive impact through the activities on environment, employees, community and all other members of the public sphere who may be considered stakeholders.

TPI Maple Leaf Cement Factory Limited

