Lahore Grain Market Rates
LAHORE: Grain and other commodity rates in rupees on Akbari Mandi on Wednesday (August 24, 2022)
======================================
Per 100 kg
======================================
Sugar 8400-8460
Gur 9000-11000
Shakar 11000-13000
Ghee (16 kg) 7800-8300
Almond (Kaghzi) 10000-42000
Almond (Simple) 12500-15000
Sogi 40000-70000
Dry Date 14000-20000
Chilli (Sabat) 26400-36000
Chilli (Pissi) 25000-31250
Turmeric 15500-16500
Darchini (large) 26000-28000
Mong (Sabat) 15500-17000
Dal Mong (Chilka) 17000-19000
Dal Mong (Washed) 17500-19500
Dal Mash (Sabat) 29000-31000
Dal Mash (Chilka) 31000-35000
Dal Mash (Washed) 37000-40000
Dal Masoor (Local) 38000-40000
Dal Masoor (impor) 25000-27000
Masoor (salam-impor) 25000-27000
Masoor (salam-local) 30000-35000
Gram White 25000-30000
Gram Black 18000-20000
Dal Chana (Thin) 19500-21000
Dal Chana (Thick) 20000-21000
White Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 20000-22500
Red Kidney Beans
(Lobia) 22000-25000
--------------------------------------
Rice (per 100 kg)
--------------------------------------
Basmati Super (Old) 22000-28000
Basmati Super (new) 23000-24000
Kainat 1121 18000-25000
Rice Basmati (386) 13000-14500
Basmati broken 7000-13000
--------------------------------------
Tea (per 1 kg)
--------------------------------------
Tea (Black) 650-980
Tea (Green) 500-1300
======================================
