Aug 24, 2022
Pakistan

More rains likely this week

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022

KARACHI: Another strong monsoonal weather system is expected to unleash more rains in the country through Aug 26, the Met Office said on Tuesday.

The spreading weather system is bringing more rain-wind-thundershowers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls to Sindh, south Punjab, south and north eastern Balochistan until Aug 26 in occasional gaps.

Khyber Pukhtunkhuwa, Punjab, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also expected to receive to rain-wind-thundershowers with isolated heavy falls intermittently.

The expected downpour may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Hyderabad, Tando Jam, Thatta, Badin, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Khairpur, Shaheed Benazirabad, Dadu, Naushahro Feroz, Larkana, Jaccobabad and Sukkur on Aug 24 and Aug 25.

Flash flooding is also expected in Qilla Saifullah, Quetta, Ziarat, Harnai, Pishin, Loralai, Barkhan, Kohlu, Dera Bugti, Jhal Magsi, Mosa Khel, Zhob, Sherani, Sibbi, Naseerabad, Bolan, Awaran, Kalat, Khuzdar, Lasbella and hill torrents of Dera Ghazi Khan from Aug 24 to Aug 26.

Urban flooding is also likely in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Bahawalpur, Multan, Lahore and Gujranwala on Aug 24 and Aug 25.

