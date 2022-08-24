AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
ANL 10.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.36%)
AVN 85.37 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (0.67%)
BOP 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
CNERGY 5.69 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
EFERT 82.01 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.38%)
EPCL 65.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.54%)
FCCL 14.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.01%)
FFL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
GGGL 11.58 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.7%)
GGL 17.17 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.82%)
GTECH 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (3.22%)
HUMNL 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
KEL 3.51 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.93%)
LOTCHEM 30.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.33%)
MLCF 28.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
OGDC 84.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.43%)
PAEL 16.52 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.24%)
PIBTL 6.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.5%)
PRL 19.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.94%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
TELE 12.09 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.51%)
TPL 9.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.33%)
TPLP 20.34 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.9%)
TREET 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
TRG 98.37 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.08%)
UNITY 22.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.22%)
WAVES 12.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,374 Increased By 24.7 (0.57%)
BR30 15,932 Increased By 38.1 (0.24%)
KSE100 43,511 Increased By 144.6 (0.33%)
KSE30 16,586 Increased By 95.4 (0.58%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares flat in volatile trade, IT weakens

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 10:57am

BENGALURU: Indian shares were flat in choppy trading on Wednesday, with gains in banks offsetting losses in IT stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.06% at 17,587.85, as of 0530 GMT, after having fallen as much as 0.45%. The S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.04% at 59,055.44.

IT stocks continued their downtrend, with the Nifty IT index down 0.2%.

The index has shed 3.6% in the previous two sessions.

Markets also took a cue from a weaker rest of Asia, as investors were focussed on the upcoming speech on Friday by Jerome Powell, the chair of the US Federal Reserve.

“In the immediate short term, the reaction will be based on the Fed,” said Mayuresh Joshi, head of equity research at William O’Neil.

“Volatility will persist, given the F&O expiry tomorrow,” Joshi said, adding that Indian equities have fared better than some of their global peers.

Indian shares end higher in volatile trading

India’s equity market is expected to post only minimal gains for the rest of the year amid rising volatility, according to strategists polled by Reuters, who cautioned the risks to that lacklustre outlook were skewed to the downside.

The Nifty Bank index rose 0.4% on Wednesday while the Nifty PSU Bank index was up 0.7%.

Oil and Natural Gas Corp and IndusInd Bank were the top gainers on Nifty 50 index, up 2.4% each.

Divi’s Laboratories was the top loser, with its 1.5% fall.

Shares of NDTV Ltd rose as much as 4.99% to their highest in 14 years, a day after billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate said it seeks to control a majority stake in the television media company.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index

Comments

1000 characters

Indian shares flat in volatile trade, IT weakens

Intra-day update: Rupee weakens further against US dollar

PM in Qatar to generate trade, fetch investment

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Read more stories