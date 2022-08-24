AGL 7.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.04%)
Aug 24, 2022
Markets

Thai baht, yuan lead losses among Asian currencies ahead of Fed conference

Reuters Published 24 Aug, 2022 10:50am

Most Asian currencies were weaker on Wednesday, with losses concentrated in the Chinese yuan and Thai baht, as investors stayed on the sidelines ahead of likely hawkish posturing by the US Federal Reserve at a symposium in Jackson Hole this week.

Neel Kashkari, president of the Minneapolis Fed, was the latest to join a chorus of central bank officials sounding alarm over sky-rocketing prices, thus underscoring the Fed’s singular focus on controlling inflation.

The greenback was steady, though below recent peaks, putting local currencies on the back foot. The declines in the region were led by the yuan, which was down 0.4% at 0511 GMT.

The yuan has fallen more than 1.3% against the dollar since the People’s Bank of China surprised markets on Aug. 15 by lowering two key interest rates at a time when major central banks worldwide are tightening policy.

The yuan is being pressured by China’s gloomy economic outlook after a slew of bearish data earlier this month, said Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank.

“Until we see any positive data from China, we are not going to see any reversal in the yuan anytime soon,” Panichpibool added.

The Thai baht weakened 0.3%, while equities in Bangkok shed 0.2%. Analysts said much of the recent weakness in the baht could be pinned to a dovish central bank which has been reluctant to hit the gas on tightening.

“The THB weakened as the BoT sounded dovish,” said Frances Cheung, rates strategist at OCBC after the country’s rate committee noted on Wednesday that gradual rate hikes were consistent with growth and inflation.

Bank of Thailand (BOT), a laggard in the region, raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in nearly four years earlier this month.

Among other Southeast Asian currencies, South Korea’s won rose 0.3%, while Malaysia ringgit and Philippine peso was flat.

Asian FX wobbles on recession fears, Thai baht firms on H2 growth outlook

In stock markets, equities in Beijing and Kuala Lumpur led losses in the region, dropping 1.4% and 0.7%, respectively.

Philippine’s benchmark index rose 0.7%, while equities in Singapore and Indonesia were flat.

Highlights:

** South Korea President Yoon says volatility increasing in FX market

** Indonesia’s energy subsidies could rise by $13 bln without fuel price hike -CNBC Indonesia, citing finmin

** Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year yields fall 7 points to 7.086%

