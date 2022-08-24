Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) issued a show cause notice to former Prime Minister Imran Khan and summoned him in person on 31st August in contempt of court case, over his remarks against Additional Sessions Judge, Islamabad, Zeba Chaudhry.

A three-judge bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, and comprising Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Babar Sattar on Tuesday heard a contempt case against former premier Khan for threatening Judge Zeba Chaudhry during his speech in Islamabad on Saturday. The court referred the matter to the IHC chief justice to include more judges in the bench.

The high court a day ago (August 22) decided to initiate contempt proceedings on a IHC registrar’s note, sent to Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq that the PTI chief had used “threatening language” in his speech against the female additional sessions judge.

During the proceeding, Justice Kayani said there should be no compromise on the sanctity of court. He termed Khan’s remarks “inappropriate” and said the case is not only confined to the IHC but the message is going to the highest level, adding that people on social media should be controlled.

The bench observed that such objectionable remarks by Imran Khan were an attempt to defame the judiciary.

Woman judge: IK faces contempt proceedings

Justice Mohsin remarked that people have faith in the courts and it is a contempt of court case. He asked AG Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon to read out Khan’s statement aloud, wherein, he uttered the objectionable remarks. The judge further said that there was no need for a former prime minister to threaten a female judge hearing hundreds of cases.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb stated that Additional Sessions Judge Chaudhry should be provided more security.

Jadoon requested the court that a show cause notice should be issued to Imran Khan. He informed the court that he had filed a miscellaneous application seeking permission to put Khan’s controversial statements against state institutions on record.

He said that Imran Khan was repeatedly making controversial statements about the judiciary and the Election Commission of Pakistan, and was obstructing justice.

The AG said that Khan is constantly making statements against institutions and any party should now be restrained from making statements against institutions. Imran Khan tried to destroy the public’s trust in the judiciary, he said.

Justice Kayani asked how someone could pass remarks in a case that was under adjudication. He further said that an attempt was made to disrespect the judiciary. If this environment has to be created then no work would get done in the country. He remarked that how will things run if courts, which are the hope of the people, abandon their work?

He further remarked that if a court’s decision is not in favour of anyone, will they start giving statements against the court? The judge questioned how a former prime minister could issue such statements. He regretted that a controversial statement was made regarding a female judge and that she was named.

