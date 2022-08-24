AGL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.22%)
ANL 11.02 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.64%)
AVN 84.80 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.66%)
BOP 5.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 5.68 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.71%)
EFERT 81.70 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.77%)
EPCL 65.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.23%)
FCCL 14.81 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
FFL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
FLYNG 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
GGGL 11.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.79%)
GGL 17.03 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.18%)
GTECH 9.01 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.78%)
HUMNL 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.14%)
KEL 3.41 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.79%)
LOTCHEM 30.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.66%)
MLCF 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.18%)
OGDC 84.40 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.64%)
PAEL 16.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 6.04 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
PRL 19.20 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.37%)
SILK 1.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.63%)
TELE 11.91 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.53%)
TPL 9.00 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.69%)
TPLP 19.96 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (1.58%)
TREET 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.13%)
TRG 97.32 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (1.17%)
UNITY 22.32 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.81%)
WAVES 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.39%)
WTL 1.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,349 Increased By 83.7 (1.96%)
BR30 15,894 Increased By 202.6 (1.29%)
KSE100 43,367 Increased By 540.1 (1.26%)
KSE30 16,491 Increased By 258.6 (1.59%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 24, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Daewoo Express terminal sealed over dilapidated buses

Recorder Report Published 24 Aug, 2022 05:08am

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar on Tuesday sealed the Daewoo Express terminal over dilapidated buses and unhygienic conditions obtaining in its lavatories.

Following a number of complaints, Assistant Commissioner Ubaid Dogar and Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Akbar Iftikhar visited the terminal and inspected its various sections.

He sealed the terminal over outdated buses, unhygienic conditions in washrooms and tuck shop, lack of facilities in waiting rooms and decrepit air conditioning system.

Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud had already warned the operators of all transport services of indiscriminate action against transport terminals that lack basic facilities.

It is worth mentioning that administration of Daewoo Express had promised to replace old buses and improve facilities in the terminal by August 15, 2022. The action against Daewoo Express has been taken after failure in fulfilling their commitment to add new busses and provide needed facilities to passengers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Daewoo Express Akbar Iftikhar Ubaid Dogar

Comments

1000 characters

Daewoo Express terminal sealed over dilapidated buses

Over 600 luxury items: Time-bound RDs and ACDs imposed/raised

17.1m power consumers exempted from fuel charge adjustment

Govt procured $185.61m external loans in July

Imported fertilizer: PM defers decision on dealers’ margins

Discos seek Rs3.7 per unit hike, Rs94.4bn more recoveries

100MW solar power project: Nepra approves 13pc RoE for Turkish co on PM’s intervention

‘Illegally imported’: FBR allowed to release CBU consignments on 100pc surcharge

Cases against IK: UN chief for ‘impartial legal process’

Contempt case: IK summoned by IHC

Violation of Section 144: Another case registered against IK, others

Read more stories