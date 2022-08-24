Daewoo Express terminal sealed over dilapidated buses

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar on Tuesday sealed the Daewoo Express terminal over dilapidated buses and unhygienic conditions obtaining in its lavatories.

Following a number of complaints, Assistant Commissioner Ubaid Dogar and Secretary of Regional Transport Authority Akbar Iftikhar visited the terminal and inspected its various sections.

He sealed the terminal over outdated buses, unhygienic conditions in washrooms and tuck shop, lack of facilities in waiting rooms and decrepit air conditioning system.

Peshawar Commissioner Riaz Khan Mehsud had already warned the operators of all transport services of indiscriminate action against transport terminals that lack basic facilities.

It is worth mentioning that administration of Daewoo Express had promised to replace old buses and improve facilities in the terminal by August 15, 2022. The action against Daewoo Express has been taken after failure in fulfilling their commitment to add new busses and provide needed facilities to passengers.

