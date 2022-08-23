Schools, colleges across Sindh to remain closed on August 24, 25

All private and government schools and colleges across Sindh will remain closed on Wednesday (August 24) and Thursday (August 25) amid warnings of heavy rainfall, the provincial government announced on Tuesday.

In a statement, Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali said that the decision was taken due to a rain emergency in the province.

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIEK), Karachi, has also postponed the exams scheduled for August 24 and 25. A new date for the examinations will be announced later.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government has asked the management of universities to decide whether they want to remain open in this period or not.

Earlier today, Pakistan Metrological Department (PMD) said that more rain was expected in Sindh, southern and northeastern Balochistan, South Punjab, and northern parts of Pakistan in the coming days.

“Due to this strong weather system, monsoon currents are penetrating in southern and upper parts of the country,” the PMD warned.