Another case registered against Imran Khan for alleged violation of Section 144 during Islamabad rally

The Islamabad police on Tuesday registered another case against former prime minister Imran Khan and other leaders of his party for allegedly violating Section 144 in the capital on August 20, Aaj News reported.

Murad Saeed, Faisal Javed Khan, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Asad Umar, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Ali Nawaz Awan, Faisal Vawda, Shahzad Wasim, Sadaqat Ali Abbasi, Shibli Faraz, Fawad Chaudhry, Saifullah Khan Niazi, Shehryar Afridi, Fayyazul Hasan Chohan, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Asad Qaiser, Zaheer Abbas Khokar and Major Ghulam Sarwar were the other PTI leaders nominated in the FIR.

PTI held a rally on August 20 to protest against incarcerated member Shahbaz Gill's arrest.

Terror case: IHC grants pre-arrest bail to Imran Khan till August 25

The FIR added that during the rally, the Islamabad police had made announcements via loudspeakers that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and a ban had been imposed on rallies.

Last week, Imran was booked under Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (punishment for acts of terrorism) regarding his comments during his Islamabad rally.

The FIR argued that Imran’s speech was meant to terrorize the top police officials and the judiciary so they could not perform their functions and abstain from pursuing any action against any PTI-related individual(s) if required to do so.

The magistrate argued that Imran’s speech had spread fear and uncertainty among the police, judges and the nation. It stated that country’s peace had been harmed and legal action should be pursued against the accused and exemplary punishment to be meted out.